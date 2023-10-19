1
Menu
Sports

Why Chelsea did not sign Kudus Mohammed after agreeing personal terms - Agent explains

Kudus Mohammed Ajax 3435.png Kudus Mohammed

Thu, 19 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, was reportedly on the verge of joining Chelsea after both parties agreed personal terms but the deal fell through.

According to his agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, the deal could not materialise after Chelsea refused to pay Ajax's €40 million asking price.

Mendelewitsch in an interview with RMC said Chelsea offered to pay half of the asking price, which Ajax rejected.

In a turn of events, West Ham United offered to meet Ajax's demands and secured the signing of the Ghanaian star.

Kudus have had a good start to life at West Ham, scoring three goals despite limited game time.

He is yet to start a Premier League game for the club after five games, playing a total of 72 minutes and scoring one goal.

He has had three starts in eight games, which came in the Europa League and the English Football League Cup.



EE/KPE

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: