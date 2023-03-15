4
Menu
Sports

Why Crystal Palace signed Jordan Ayew over Erling Haaland in 2018

Jordan Haaland Comparison Jordan Ayew and Erling Haaland

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Erling Haaland on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 hit five goals for Manchester City as they drubbed RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

Haaland took his season’s tally for Manchester City to 39 in all competition which is the most by a City player in a single season.

But Haaland could have been racking up these incredible numbers in the Premier League but not for Manchester City.

According to a Daily Mail report in 2018 making the rounds on social media, then Crystal Palace coach, Roy Hodgson was handed the luxury picking between an in-form Jordan Ayew and and rising star, Erling Haaland.

Jordan Ayew was 27 then and had been in good form for Swansea City. Haaland on the other hand was 18 years then and despite his incredible talent had a lot to make physically.

According to the report, Roy Hodgson picked Jordan Ayew as he deemed Jordan to be more suited to the physical demands of the Premier League.

The deal appeared shrewd then but hindsight has shown that Roy Hodgson picked short term success over long-term.

It’s 2023 and Jordan Ayew is 31 years still playing for Crystal Palace. Haaland on the other hand has progressed rapidly and now plays for title-chasing Manchester City.

Jordan Ayew, after his initial loan deal was made permanent has scored just 16 goals in over 162 games for Palace.

His goal tally for Palace does not even match up to Haland’s goals in his first season for Manchester City.

It is however worth noting that the two are distinct players with unique qualities. Whereas Haaland is purely goal-poacher, Jordan is seen a versatile player whose major strength is his hard work.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
We groomed McBrown to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong