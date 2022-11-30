2
Menu
Sports

Why Dede Ayew's handball did not nullify Salisu's goal against South Korea

Ghana Vs. South Korea Screenshot.jfif A screenshot from the Ghana vs. South Korea game

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When the Black Stars defeated South Korea in their second Group H match at the Education City Stadium in Qatar, there was a Video Assitant Referee (VAR) check to verify whether it should stand or not.

Eventually, the referee awarded the goal even though the ball had struck the hand of Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew before it fell to Salisu who slotted.

There has been very little by way of pointing out the issue especially as most Ghanaians are busy celebrating the 3 - 2 feat that has set up a final group game against Uruguay on Friday.

Ghana became beneficiary of recent rules by the international football regulations body, the International Football Association Board, (IFAB) at its last Annual General Meeting.

"Last year there was a clarification of the handball law at the AGM of IFAB. The rules were made clear that accidental handballs that lead to a teammate scoring a goal will be allowed.

"That’s why Salisu’s goal stood yesterday despite Ayew’s handball," Owuraku Ampofo posted on Twitter.

"Goals scored by a player immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm, even if accidental will be disallowed. So if Ayew had scored that back heel after it touched his hand, the goal wouldn’t have stood. That’s what VAR wanted to confirm, whether Andre had the last touch," the TV3 journalist noted.

Ghana beats South Korea in Group H fixture:<>

Otto Addo’s team had to sit on tight as the Koreans kept probing and pressuring for an equalizer in the final minutes of the high-tempo fixture.

Ghana’s goals came through a Mohammed Salisu opener and a Mohammed Kudus strike in the first half of the game.

In the second half, Korea got back in the game as Cho Gue-sung scored twice within two minutes to restore parity for the Asians.

Mohammed Kudus was back on the score sheet after he connected a cutback from the left side of the Korean box to put Ghana ahead.



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video



SARA/PEN
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Related Articles: