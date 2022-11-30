Why Dede Ayew's handball did not nullify Salisu's goal against South Korea

A screenshot from the Ghana vs. South Korea game

When the Black Stars defeated South Korea in their second Group H match at the Education City Stadium in Qatar, there was a Video Assitant Referee (VAR) check to verify whether it should stand or not.

Eventually, the referee awarded the goal even though the ball had struck the hand of Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew before it fell to Salisu who slotted.



There has been very little by way of pointing out the issue especially as most Ghanaians are busy celebrating the 3 - 2 feat that has set up a final group game against Uruguay on Friday.



Ghana became beneficiary of recent rules by the international football regulations body, the International Football Association Board, (IFAB) at its last Annual General Meeting.



"Last year there was a clarification of the handball law at the AGM of IFAB. The rules were made clear that accidental handballs that lead to a teammate scoring a goal will be allowed.



"That’s why Salisu’s goal stood yesterday despite Ayew’s handball," Owuraku Ampofo posted on Twitter.

"Goals scored by a player immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm, even if accidental will be disallowed. So if Ayew had scored that back heel after it touched his hand, the goal wouldn’t have stood. That’s what VAR wanted to confirm, whether Andre had the last touch," the TV3 journalist noted.



Ghana beats South Korea in Group H fixture:<>



Otto Addo’s team had to sit on tight as the Koreans kept probing and pressuring for an equalizer in the final minutes of the high-tempo fixture.



Ghana’s goals came through a Mohammed Salisu opener and a Mohammed Kudus strike in the first half of the game.



In the second half, Korea got back in the game as Cho Gue-sung scored twice within two minutes to restore parity for the Asians.

Mohammed Kudus was back on the score sheet after he connected a cutback from the left side of the Korean box to put Ghana ahead.





Goals scored by a player immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm, even if accidental will be disallowed. So if Ayew had scored that backheel after it touched his hand, the goal wouldn’t have stood. That’s what VAR wanted to confirm, whether Andre had the last touch. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 29, 2022

SARA/PEN