Why Didier Drogba is trending?

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is trending on Twitter as Chelsea fans rejoice over the signing of a striker styled like the African football legend.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a full agreement with Molde for the signing of David Datro Fofana.



Datro is an Ivorian striker who stands 1.81m tall, comparable to Drogba's 1.88m height.



Datro has similar characteristics to Drogba and, above all, is an Ivorian, hence Chelsea fans are confident that they have found another Drogba.



Romano reports that Chelsea have agreed on personal terms with Datro and could complete his signing in January for a fee of 10 million euros.



David Datro Fofana has scored 21 goals and provided 7 assists in 2022. Datro is expected to replace Armando Borja whose season is over due to injury.

Next Drogba? ???????? pic.twitter.com/0kMyD7qS9r — Ghana Chelsea FC Fans(Official fan base) (@ghanachelsea) December 15, 2022

Drogba’s influence is ridiculous, he inspired a whole new generation to support Chelsea.



Welcome David Fofana ???????? pic.twitter.com/B827fwy2rg — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) December 15, 2022

An Ivorian Striker that plays in the Norwegian league?? Chelsea got a Drogba and Haaland in one person. David Datro Fofana ???? pic.twitter.com/lt4LX3pYWN — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) December 15, 2022

???????? David Datro Fofana



???????? Didier Drogba



We all remember the last time we signed an Ivoirian Striker ???? pic.twitter.com/UjusRcyjE3 — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) December 15, 2022

Have a feeling @didierdrogba had something to do with his decision…#CFC https://t.co/lOLw0NjsZp — Lloyd Canfield (@LloydCanfield) December 15, 2022

The new Didier Drogba? Make it happen???? https://t.co/X91sTxQdUL — ???????????? ???? (@Ziyechman) December 15, 2022

Ivorian striker… are you thinking what I’m thinking ? ???? https://t.co/62EbfhwqFJ — ???????????????? (@daniisznn) December 15, 2022

i feel it it’s him a new ivorian ???? https://t.co/mX7lJju18L pic.twitter.com/Jkoa5zjUeU — Wajdi ???????????????????? (@wajdddi21) December 15, 2022

