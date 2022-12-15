1
Menu
Sports

Why Didier Drogba is trending?

Didier Drogba1 610x400 Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is trending on Twitter as Chelsea fans rejoice over the signing of a striker styled like the African football legend.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a full agreement with Molde for the signing of David Datro Fofana.

Datro is an Ivorian striker who stands 1.81m tall, comparable to Drogba's 1.88m height.

Datro has similar characteristics to Drogba and, above all, is an Ivorian, hence Chelsea fans are confident that they have found another Drogba.

Romano reports that Chelsea have agreed on personal terms with Datro and could complete his signing in January for a fee of 10 million euros.

David Datro Fofana has scored 21 goals and provided 7 assists in 2022. Datro is expected to replace Armando Borja whose season is over due to injury.

Check out some reactions below





















EE/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea