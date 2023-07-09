Why Emmanuel Yeboah missed the golden boot award despite gaining same tally as Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghana and Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah missed out on the AFCON U-23 Golden Boot award to Moroccan forward Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

The Meteors ended the campaign on a disappointing note following a 1-1 draw to Guinea on Tuesday, June 27, having beaten Congo 3-2 in their opening Group A game on Sunday, June 25, and later succumbed to hosts Morocco 5-1 in their second game on Friday, June 30.



Despite their abysmal performance, the FC Cluj man fetched three goals from the campaign, the same as Abdessamad Ezzalzouli who bagged a brace against Congo and fetched one against Guinea in the last game.



However, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli who plays for Spanish side CA Osasuna on loan from Barcelona was involved in three assists which propelled him ahead of Yeboah with five games to his credit using the tie-breaker system.

The tie-breaker system stipulates that if two or more players end the competition with the same number of goals, the player with more assists wins the award.



Meanwhile, skipper of the Egyptian team Ibrahim Adel was named the tournament’s best player while Hamza Alaa from Morocco scooped home the Golden Gloves as the best goalkeeper.



LSN/OGB