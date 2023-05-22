Why Eric Gawu swerved Kotoko to sign for Hearts of Oak in 2006

Eric Gawu, commonly referred to as 'Gateeete,' was tipped to join rivals Kotoko after a strong first two seasons with Faisal, following in the footsteps of many Faisal players who moved the Reds after their breakout season.

But, surprisingly, he swerved Kotoko to sign for the Porcupine's archrivals Hearts of Oak.



Recounting how the deal happen, Gawu explained that he had interest from three clubs, and for bankroller, Alhaji Grusah it was about the highest bidder.



"You know Alhaji, it's all about money. AshantiGold, Kotoko, and Hearts all wanted me," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



He further asserted that he ended up signing for Hearts of Oak because the club pursue the deal through his dad, who happens to be a staunch Phobian, and also offered the best deal in terms of transfer fee.



"But Hearts was keen, they went to see my father. My dad is a staunch Hearts fan. Also, at the time, the money Hearts offered was more huge than that of Kotoko and Ashgold.

Eric Gawu is regarded as one of the most talented strikers to have played in the Ghana Premier League in recent years.



He started off his professional career at King Faisal and became a thorn in the flesh of the club's city rivals Asante Kotoko, including hitting a brace on his Kumasi derby debut.



Eric Gawu won the league title in his first season at Hearts of Oak and secured a move to join Qatari side Al Sadd in 2007.



He returned in 2008 and won the league against in 2008/10 season before departing for one last time in 2010.



Gawu is currently taking a career path as a coach. He is currently the assistant manager for GPL side Dreams FC.

Watch the interview below from 15:00







EE/BB