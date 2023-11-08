Why Erling Haaland performed Drogba's iconic celebration after scoring in Champions League

Didier Drogba and Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland imitated Didier Drogba’s trademark celebration after scoring the opener for his club in their Champions League game against Young Boys Sporting Club on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Haaland shot City into the lead with a powerful penalty that became the first of the two goals he scored on the night.



After scoring the goal, Haaland channeled his inner Didier Drogba, celebrating in a similar fashion to Drogba’s famed celebration style.



The decision by the Norwegian forward to imitate the celebration style of Didier Drogba comes from an incident at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony.



At the ceremony which was held in Paris, France on October 30, 2023, and hosted by Drogba, Erling Haaland picked the Gerd Muller trophy for scoring the most goals in Europe.



During the presentation of the award by English football icon, Gary Lineker, Didier Drogba challenged Haaland to celebrate his next goal with either his style or that of Lineker.

Haaland in response, said that his next goal was going to determine which of the iconic celebrations he would go with.



The Norwegian looked to have picked Drogba’s style after swinging his arms in the same fashion as Drogba after his first goal against Young Boys SC.



In the game, Manchester City won 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Haaland and a goal from English winger Fil Foden.



Up next for Erling Haaland and Manchester City is a game against Chelsea where Didier Drogba’s fame and legacy in football were built.



EK