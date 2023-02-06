0
Why FIFA blocked possible Chelsea exit for Aubameyang

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: goal.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and AC Milan in January, but FIFA rules prevented a Chelsea exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabonese striker only completed a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022, but has already slipped so far down the pecking order in west London that he has been left out of the Blues’ 25-player Champions League squad.

A move elsewhere was mooted during the winter transfer window, with the 33-year-old eager to find regular game time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Standard Sport claims that La Liga giants Atletico were keen, as were Serie A heavyweights Milan, but Aubameyang has already turned out for Barcelona and Chelsea in the 2022-23 campaign and FIFA rules prevent a player from representing more than two teams in the same season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A return to Camp Nou could have been put in place, with Aubameyang previously hitting 13 goals through 24 appearances for Barca, but the Liga outfit were unable to discuss a deal due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

