Why GFA allowed Thomas Partey to come with Arsenal physiotherapist

Mon, 27 Mar 2023

Communications Director of the Ghaha Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has explained why the association allowed Arsenal Arsenal to let their physiotherapist follow Thomas Partey to the Black Stars camp.

Thomas Partey arrived in Black Star's camp with Arsenal's physiotherapist, Simon Murphy on Tuesday, March 21, ahead of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The Arsenal physio was part of the team that travelled with the Black Stars to Kumasi in preparation for Ghana's match against the Palancas Negras of Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Reacting to this, Henry Asante Twum has said that Thomas Partey came to Black Stars camp with his personal physio because he is on his way to full recovery, and Arsenal needed to monitor his progress.

He added that it has been a win-win situation for both Ghana and Arsenal because Simon Murphy has been helping other players in camp and not only Thomas Partey.

