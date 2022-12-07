Why German Football Federation Sporting Director resigned after World Cup 'disgrace'

Oliver Bierhoff has resigned as Sporting Director of the German Football Federation

Sporting Director of the German Football Federation, Oliver Bierhoff has announced his resignation following the country's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The decision of the former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker comes on the back of the country's back-to-back disappointments in the FIFA World Cup which they failed to progress from the group stages.



Die Mannschaft of Germany finished third in Group E behind Spain and Japan with four points in the 2022 Mundial which was not different from their record in the 2018 edition hosted by Russia.



Speaking on his decision to resign from the job he has led for 18 years, Oliver Bierhoff said it is time for a new face.



"I am clearing the way for a new direction. That's why I'm not leaving without necessary self-criticism. Over the past four years, we haven't managed to build on earlier successes and give the fans reason to cheer again," Bierhoff said in his resignation speech on Monday evening.



"Some decisions we were convinced of have not turned out to be the right ones. No one regrets that more than I do. I take responsibility for that," Oliver Bierhoff said in an interview quoted by DW.

DFB vice president and DFL supervisory board chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke thanked Bierhoff for his years of service.



"Oliver Bierhoff has rendered considerable services to German football in the 18 years he has been active," he stated.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



