Why Ghanaian footballer Bernard Morrison has been banned from entering South Africa

Young Africans player, Bernard Morrison

Controversial Ghanaian player, Bernard Morrison would miss Young Africans' second semi-final clash against Marumo Gallants in the CAF Champions League due to a ban placed on him by the South African authorities.

Bernard Morrison was in 2017 charged with possession of a stolen car and detained at Douglasdale Police Station. This incident led to Morrison being declared an undesirable person in South Africa and banned from entering the country under Section 30(1)(h) and Regulation 27(3) of the Immigration Amendment Act.



Despite his ban, Morrison is also alleged to have overstayed his South African visa by almost two months.



These violations led to the ban, which has caused Morrison to miss the crucial CAF Champions League game.



Young Africans (Yanga), who are the current Tanzanian league champions, have progressed to the semi-final of the Champions League for the first time. Morrison's absence is a significant blow to the team.









JNA/KPE