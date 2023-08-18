1
Why Homowo Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Olympics has been postponed

Fri, 18 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The much-anticipated Homowo Cup match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023, has been called off.

The match which was sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association was part of efforts by Gbese Mantse, Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II to celebrate this year's Homowo festival.

However, organizers of the match disclosed that the match has been called off because Great Olympics withdrew from the match.

According to Sammy Anim Addo, the Gbese Mantse has disclosed that a new date could be rescheduled once the Great Olympics are ready.

