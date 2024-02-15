Why I called players of 2006 World Cup squad after 16 years - Stephen Appiah details

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has disclosed that he placed a phone call to each member of the 2006 World Cup squad to commend them for their performance at the tournament after watching the first game against Italy in 2022.

Stephen Appiah was the skipper that led Ghana to its first-ever World Cup in 2006. The Black Stars took on eventual winners, Italy in their first-ever World Cup match.



Eighteen years after the historic game which Ghana lost 2-0, Appiah has revealed that 2022 was when he finally made time to view that game from a spectator's perspective.



Appiah said he was compelled to call all his teammates in the squad to congratulate them for their selfless contribution and hard work at the tournament.



Speaking in a video available to GhanaWeb, he said, “Two years ago which was 16 years after playing at the World Cup for the first time, I watched the game.”



“I had to pick the phone and call the players who played in 2006 to tell them congratulations because, when you are on the pitch, you can’t see what you are doing,” Appiah stated.

He added, “When you watch it on TV, you appreciate it better because it was an amazing performance.”



The Black Stars reached the round of 16 stage in their first attempt at the FIFA World Cup in 2006.



The team lost their first match to Italy before beating the Czech Republic and USA to qualify for the knockout stages.



Ghana eventually bowed out of the tournament after losing 3-0 to Brazil.



JNA/EK