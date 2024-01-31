Why I deleted all Black Stars pictures on social media - Daniel Amartey clarifies

Daniel Amartey

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has stated that he cleared all his images on social media because he is not active on the platforms.

Amartey deleted almost all his Instagram posts, including all Black Stars-related images leaving images of his current club Besiktas.



Deleting the images while at Black Stars camp and lacking game time during the 2023 AFCON sparked rumours that the player was unhappy with his situation.



He clarified that the decision to delete his posts had nothing to do with him being sidelined by the Black Stars coach.



“Why would I delete my Black Stars pictures from my Instagram? It would be so childish. Everyone who knows me knows I am not a social media person; it’s all part of life, and it’s not because of the coach’s decision not to field me,” he said as quoted by Happyghana.com.

At the AFCON, Daniel Amartey, who started almost all games during the qualifies, started all three group games from the bench.



He played just about 10 minutes after he came on in the final minutes of Ghana's two-all draw against Mozambique.



Ghana finished third in their group with two draws and a defeat, conceding six goals and failing to progress to the next round.



