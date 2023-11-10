Why I don't laugh when playing football - Jordan Ayew reveals

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew has explained why he often does not smile when playing football.

Jordan Ayew often turned up for matches with moody-look when playing matches and it's hard to get a picture of him smiling when in action on the pitch.



His seriousness on the pitch is what often gets Crystal Palace fans surprised whenever he is captured in a picture smiling.



Asked why he often puts on a serious face, the striker noted that he often struggles to smile when working because wants to focus. He emphasized that it’s something he is working on since his relatives have expressed concerns about it.



“It’s something I try to work on. My mum, my aunties, it something they complain,” Jordan Ayew told Crystal Palace TV.



“They say cheer up Jordan, yeah cheer up you’re doing a wonderful job. Well, obviously I can’t really smile when I am on the pitch because I’m working. So it's hard for me to smile but it's something that I am working on,” he added.

He went on to say, “It's not that I’m angry or not happy with someone, its just my way of focusing on the game and when I am focused I am right in the game and there’s nothing else I am thinking about.”



Jordan Ayew was named Crystal Palace Player of the Month for August.



Watch video below







JNA/EK