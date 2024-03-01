Why I enjoyed scoring against Arsenal - Didier Drogba shares secrets

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has disclosed he was always motivated to score against Arsenal due to his bid to establish Chelsea as the biggest club in London.

At the peak of his prowess, Drogba gained a reputation as Arsenal's greatest nemesis, scoring an avalanche of goals against them.



In seventeen (17) matches played against Arsenal, Drogba scored sixteen (16) goals with thirteen (13) of those goals coming during his time at Chelsea.



In a conversation with a social media influencer who happens to be an Arsenal fan, Drogba disclosed that he was always pumped up for games against Arsenal because of the rivalry between them and his club, Chelsea.



Drogba disclosed that matches between the two sides served as a contest to determine the biggest football club in London and that he was always eager to get one over Chelsea’s rivals.



Drogba also revealed that he owes much of his goal-scoring prowess to Arsenal legends, Thierry Henry and Pires as he grew up idolising them.

Drogba revealed that he was an Arsenal fan who was inspired by the amazing talent of some of Arsenal’s great players.



"Arsenal was my club, you know. I used to look up to Robert Pires and Thierry Henry. They were my guys. But I had to do the job. Business is business and you have to respect the rivalry. It was a competition of who owns London."



Drogba could not finish the brief conversation without throwing a jab at Arsenal, questioning the club’s status in the European game.



He quipped "London is Blue, bro. How many Champions League titles does Arsenal have?"



Drogba is widely regarded as one of Chelsea’s greatest footballers. The Ivorian won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Champions League with the club.