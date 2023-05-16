Why I established Yaw Dabo Academy - Ace actor explains

Bankroller of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian comic actor and bankroller of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo has revealed the reason behind the setting up of the academy.

Dabo made waves last weekend when he visited the MARCA Studio in Spain after his interview with Spanish TV channel presenter, Jose Luis Allegue Villares went viral when Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, May, 9.



In the video, Dabo was heard saying Manchester City’s forward, Erling Haaland was never a threat in the City setup but rather Kevin De Bruyne is the player to cause Madrid problems.



Sharing the motivation behind the academy, Dabo said he wanted to support people passionate about football and needed the additional push to make it. "When you get money, you need to give somebody because everybody needs help. Me too, I need help. My brother needs help. So, I want to go back to my society to support them."

Adding that he was in Europe to find solutions to support his football academy with the hope of securing partnership deals with top clubs around Europe, such as Real Madrid among others.



Dabo is currently on a European tour and has visited several high-profile clubs, including PSG, Ajax and Dortmund.



LNS/KPE