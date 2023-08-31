Why I joined Leicester City - Fatawu Issahaku explains

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Leicester City's new signing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is buzzing with excitement following his transfer from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

The Ghanaian international joined the Foxes on a loan deal until the end of the 2023/24 English Sky Bet Championship.



Narrating his sentiments, the 19-year-old attacker conveyed his elation about the move, expressing joy about moving to England and describing the club as a perfect fit for him.



“I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me. I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me.” He told LCTV.



“This was the best moment for me to join Leicester City. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help nature. (Enzo Maresca) told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play he wants to help me in my football”



Fatawu Issahaku has struggled for playing time since joining the Portuguese giants in April 2022, on a five-deal from Steadfast FC where he bagged 20 goals in 27 games from 2019 to 2021.

He made only six appearances for Lisbon’s senior side in the 2022/23 season, having also featured in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for the side.



At the national level, Fatawu made exploits with the U20 team in 2021 when he was named the AFCONU-20 Best Player, SWAG Discovery of the Year in 2021, and Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award in 2021.



He had made 14 appearances for the Black Stars and also represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



LSN/KPE