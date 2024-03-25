Why I lost my African Games boxing final - Bukom Banku's son explains

Ghanaian amateur boxer, Abubakar Kamoko, also known as Ambitious Tilapia, has cited fatigue as one of the reasons for his failure to win gold at the 2023 African Games.

Ambitious Tilapia who is the son of retired Ghanaian boxer, Brimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku had to settle for a silver medal after losing his final bout at the games to Algeria’s Kanouni Ousama.



Ousama won the fight by a unanimous decision to pick the gold medal.



In a post-match interview, Tilapia rendered an apology to Ghanaians for his failure to win gold as he promised.



He explained that he had little time to rest after his fight on Thursday, March 21, 2024, when he defeated Nathan Mbeli Ndlandu of Congo.



“This is my first participation in the games. I want to plead with Ghanaians because I promised to win gold for them but I won silver.”

“I fought on Thursday and this morning when I woke up, I wasn’t feeling well at all. I had body pains. My coach gave me medicine but still wasn’t responsive and I still had to fight,” the boxer said.



By winning silver, Abu Kamoko surpassed the record achieved by his father in the 1999 African Games where he won bronze.



