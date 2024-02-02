Why I love Ghana - Burkina Faso's Aristide Bance reveals

Burkina Faso cult hero, Aristide Bance

Burkina Faso cult hero, Aristide Bance has disclosed his fondness for Ghana, explaining that he has special connections with the country.

In an interaction with Akosua Adjei of GTV, Bance stated that his love for Ghana stems from the favourable results his country chalk whenever they play Ghana.



“Because every time Burkina Faso meets Ghana, we beat Ghana. We beat Ghana every time,” he said.



In his career, Bance met Ghana twice, winning on all occasions. In 2013, he grabbed the equalizer for Burkina Faso in a semi-final game.



Mubarak Wakaso put Ghana ahead in normal time with a debatable spot-kick, before Aristide Bance equalised.



Burkina Faso won the penalty shoot-out 3-2 to set up a meeting with Nigeria.

In 2017, Bance was once again involved as Burkina grabbed a 1-0 victory over Ghana to finish third in the AFCON.



Alain Traore scored with one minute left to give Burkina Faso a 1-0 win over Ghana third-place play-off in the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Turkey-based attacker thumped an angled free-kick over goalkeeper Richard Ofori and into the net in the Gabonese coastal city of Port-Gentil.



Bance was speaking to the GBC reporter on the sidelines of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Ivory Coast.



Ghana’s participation in the tournament was cut short after the team drew 2-2 with Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



