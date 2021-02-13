Why I named 32 local players for AFCON qualifiers - CK Akonnor explains

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor

Head coach of the Ghana senior male national team, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has revealed that the global coronavirus pandemic necessitated his decision to name 32 home-based players for next month’s African Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Akonnor enumerated that some of the players invited for the Black Stars' last assignment tested positive after returning to their previous clubs which was a worry to him and the GFA.



Six Blacks Stars players which included Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Bernard Mensah and some Black Stars management committee members contracted the virus during the team’s training camp in October 2020 for the game against Qatar.



Accordingly, Akonnor also noted that issues relating to travel restrictions and quarantining players also contributed to the Technical team’s decision not to invite any foreign-based player for next month’s double-header.



The coach had to make late call-ups after three of his players named in the squad i.e Richard Ofori, John Antwi and Lumor Agbenyenu were unable to join the team due to travel bans in the clubs they ply their trade with.



For the first time in about two decades, 32 players from both the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League were named in the Black Stars squad for an AFCON assignment.



With Ghana set to face both South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in about a month, Akonnor will have to rely on products from the local league to get the mission accomplished.

“This is not the first time a national team coach is inviting home-based players. For us, it has become necessary to do this because of the challenges we faced before the Sudan match,” Akonnor told GFA media.







He added, “Players were not able to come because of Covid issues, the late call ups were with travelling restrictions and quarantine and all those made it so difficult.”



“Management and Technical team thought it wise to invite a chunk of the home players to be in camp,” the Black Stars coach stated.



The players will begin camping on Monday, February 15, 2021, till Thursday when they are released to join their various clubs for Ghana Premier League games and return the following Monday to continue camping.