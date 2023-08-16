Why I never played for Asante Kotoko - Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo reveals

Hearts of Oak legend, Ishmael Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo has revealed why he never moved to Asante Kotoko despite a glittering career in the Ghana Premier League.

Ishmael Addo started his professional football career at Hearts of Oak in 1998 and was the country's top scorer for three seasons.



As a much-accomplished player, many would have thought the striker would have joined arch-rivals Asante Kotoko to ink his legendary status, however, that never happened.



Speaking in a recent interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah over why he never considered joining the Porcupine Warriors, the ex-player noted that Kotoko never made an attempt to get him.



According to him, he was always loved by football fans in Kumasi, however, the rivalry between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak may have prevented the Porcupine Warriors from showing interest in him.

“When I am in Kumasi, I get lots of love. They never pushed me to come and play for Kotoko. With the fact that I scored them they felt it was a competition,” he stated.



He added, “They had extremely good players too. Back then they had players like Stephen Oduro in the national U-17. So sometimes when we are in camp, we engage in arguments, so it builds us for the game. You knew that if your club loses you will get teased.”



During his spell with the Hearts of Oak, he won the 2000 CAF Champions League 2001 League, and 2021 Super Cup, four Ghanaian League championships (1997-1998, 2000, 2001), and two Ghanaian FA Cups (1999,2000).



