Why I never played for a big club in Europe - Okocha

Former Nigerian player, Jay-Jay Okocha

Former Nigerian player, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has shed light on the reasons behind his decision not to join some big European clubs during his playing days during his active days.

Okocha was one of Africa’s most talented who captivated fans with his remarkable dribbling skills and playing style.



However he disclosed that he never wanted to join big clubs due to salary issues.



Okocha told Nigeria’s Complete Sports that, "It was not easy being an African player with top clubs because the wages offered were generally low. They saw it as a favor to us. That's why I opted for clubs that were willing to pay me higher wages. I had to decline offers from big clubs due to wage issues."



However, Okocha expressed excitement with how things have changed and emphasized that African and Nigerian players now receive more substantial contracts overseas.

"Things have changed now, as Africans and Nigerians secure more lucrative contracts abroad," he added.



The legendary midfielder played for Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, PSG, Hull City among others.



JNA/KPE