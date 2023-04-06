1
Why I rejected move to Asante Kotoko - Lil Win

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' has revealed that he turned down an offer from Asante Kotoko.

Nkansah joined Division One side New Edubiase United on a two-year deal in 2021 and has made only four appearances for the side.

Speaking in an interview, Lil Win disclosed he had rejected an offer to join Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko.

"I rejected offers from clubs in Ghana. Asante Kotoko and other clubs wanted me to pen my signature from them but I declined," he told Accra-based Happy FM.

"I have an offer from Europe and my manager and I are working towards that. There is too much hate in the local scene and I want to ply my trade elsewhere".

Lil Win joined Division One club New Edubiase FC in 2021 after bagging an ambassadorial deal with the club.

Lil Win, who has however been sidelined for a long period from games for the club, attributed his absence to injuries he picked and also grabbing a new deal abroad.

