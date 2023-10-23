Why I used to punch my teammate Joe Addo - Hearts of Oak legend Nana Banyin reveals

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Nana Banyin Crentsil, has revealed that the only way to let his defenders heed his command was to punch them.

Citing former Hearts defender Joe Addo as an example, he said while he orders him to clear the ball, Addo would rather do stepovers to receive chants from the fans.



Hence, when they were defending corners, he deliberately targeted Joe Addo and punched him as punishment for disobeying him.



"I'm the one controlling him and I will be like 'Joe, clear the ball' that's when he will show off and the fans will hail him 'Joe governer!' But when he loses the ball and they score people will insult me. So when there is a corner that's where I get him. He is my player but I would punch his head. I wanted to injure him so that next time he would listen," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Nana Banyin Crentsil was one of the adored goalkeepers in Hearts of Oak until his altercation with manager Sam Arday which led to his departure in 1994.

He was accused by the fans of taking bribes after Hearts lost 4-2 to Asante Kotoko in the 1994 President's Cup.



In a recent interview, he disclosed that he was unwell and had to take an injection before playing the game. Therefore, when Arday, who suggested the injection, failed to defend him he had no option than to leave.







EE/KPE