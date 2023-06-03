1
Why John Terry is trending

John Terry New Captain Chelsea legend, John Terry

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leicester City coach, John Terry, has been trending on social media as users claim an edit of a wanted NFT fraudster reportedly released by FBI cyber detectives resembles him.

The Chelsea legend has his name on the trend list on Twitter after A UK blog BazakeMedia posted an edit of a UK-based man reportedly wanted by FBI cyber for NFT fraud.

"FBI cyber fraud detectives have released an edit of a man wanted in connection with multimillion-dollar NFT fraud. The man is believed to be in his early forties and possibly lives in the UK," the blog tweeted along with the edit.

Social media users are rating the supposed FBI edit as 6s and 9s, thinking it resembles the former Chelsea captain.

Terry was known to be in the NFT space but he has been quiet about promoting any token for about a year now.

In 2022, he released an "Ape Kids Football Club" NFT token, and the scheme was said to have dropped by 90 percent after five months, as reported by The Athletic.

The cartoon baby monkey had an armband and was surrounded by trophies, including Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Community Shield, and FA Cup.

Terry was forced to remove the PL trophy from his non-fungible token after the League opened an investigation against Terry, according to UK outlet The Guardian claimed.

Here are reactions by social media users after the FBI cyber detectives' edit of the wanted NFT fraudster surfaced online























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
