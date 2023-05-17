Why Jordan Ayew is not deputy Black Stars captain - Solar Ayew explains

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, despite his longevity in the team is not among the leadership core of the team.

Solar Ayew, brother of Jordan's father Abedi Ayew Pele, has said that the Crystal Palace man ideally, should have been the deputy to his brother Andre Ayew, but declined on account of the behaviour of Ghanaians.



“The next in line for Black Stars captain should have been Jordan Ayew but the way we Ghanaians do our things that's why Jordan is not the captain of the stars,” he told Ezra FM.



Andre is the main skipper with Thomas Partey, Richard Ofori, and Daniel Amartey serving as first, second, and third deputy captains respectively.

Jordan is currently in his 13th year in his international career, having played 89 matches.



Meanwhile, Partey is in his 7th year, whereas Ofori and Amartey are in their 8th year at the Black Stars.



