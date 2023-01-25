Why Karela United owner Haruna Iddrisu was replaced as Minority Leader - Asiedu Nketiah explains

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has spoken about the changes the party made in their parliamentary leadership.

Haruna Iddrisu, the owner of Ghana Premier League side Karela United who has been the leader of the Minority in Parliament for the past six years was relieved of his duties effective, January 24, 2023, according to the statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Haruna was replaced by former deputy finance minister and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.



Explaining the party's decision, Asiedu Nketiah in an interview with JoyNews stated that the changes feed into the larger party reorganization plan that has seen the election of local level to national officers over the last year.



On the specific reason why the NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus, he responded:



“We know for instance that going into election 2024, the economy is going to be the major battleground and so many of the debates and other discussions will focus on the economy.

“So, you better put your best man in the economy forward and that is what we’ve done,” he stressed stating that it was not for the party to consult before ringing the changes.



Haruna Iddrisu's takeover of Karela United:



The MP completed his takeover of Karela United before the Ghana Premier League went on break for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Despite confirming the news at the time, he stated that he is yet to take over officially as the new owner and bankroller of Karela United and went ahead to assure the fans that he won't take the club away from their community.



He is also a shareholder in Division One League club, Steadfast Football Club which is based in Tamale.