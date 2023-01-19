Why Kwasi Appiah applied for Black Stars job

Former Ghana international, James Kwasi Appiah has opened up on his decision to apply for the Black Stars coaching role which has been vacant since the resignation of Otto Addo.

The role became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Amidst the search for a new coach, the Ghana Football Association through its Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum stated weeks ago that no local coach had applied for the job.



This according to Kwasi Appiah, propelled him to apply for the job because he believes in his competence as a local coach.



"Yes, I have applied for the Black Stars job. I heard no Ghanaian coach had applied for the job since the position became vacant so I have added mine to compete with the whites," Kwasi Appiah told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

James Kwasi Appiah, a former captain of the team, has had two stints with the Black Stars (2012-2014 and 2017-2020) and was the first black coach to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.







JE/SARA