Why Kwasi Appiah is not a member of committee looking for next Black Stars coach

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwasi Appiah

The Ghana Football Association's general secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has disclosed that Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwasi Appiah has been offered a different role in the appointment of a new Black Stars coach.

Kwesi Appiah despite his expertise was left out of the Ghana Football Association's search committee tasked to find the next Black Stars coach, which raised concerns about the committee lacking experts.



Prosper Harrison Addo explained that Kwasi Appiah will play a part in the decision-making after the search team has submitted their list.



Harrisson Addo further elaborated that Kwesi Appiah holds the role in the decision-making due to his position as an executive council member of the FA.



“The committee working to select the coach will submit their report to the executive council”, he revealed during the GFA's press conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



“As a member of the GFA EXCO, Kwasi Appiah will be part of the deliberations and decision-making before we announce a new coach”, he added.



The GFA's search committee includes the vice president of the GFA Mark Addo, Legal Practitioner, the Group CEO of Databank Group Kojo Addae Mensah, Director of Coaching Education of the GFA professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti, and Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, William Caesar Kartey.

The committee was given February 2, 2024, as the deadline to submit their report to the GFA.



The Black Stars head coach role has been vacant since the dismissal of Chris Hughton.



Hughton's sacking was on the back of a terrible performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he could not win a game and thus exited at the group stage with two points.



Factoring the team's embarrassing performance and the desire to end Ghana's long wait for an AFCON title, the GFA indicated in a statement that it is in search of 'a proven winner' to lead the team.



Other qualities stated in the press release include a proven track record in team reconstruction, organization, and development of young talent, a disciplinarian, and a tactician with strong leadership skills.



EE/EK