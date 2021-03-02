Why Michael Essien, LGBTQ+ are trending on social media

For weeks now, the top trends on Ghana's social media have been about Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) group in Ghana.
It first started when the LGBTQ+ group in Ghana opened an administrative office in Tesano, a suburb of Accra.
Though the group has received some supports from some citizens, the majority of Ghanaians on social media have spoken against the act propelling the President to talk against same-sex marriage.
Ghanaians on social media particularly microblogging site Twitter have often been hostile to people who have come out to support the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.
Topping the trends today is Ghana and Chelsea legend, Michael Essien.
The former Black Stars midfielder on Monday, March 1, 2020, publicly declared his supports for the LGBTQ+ community.
His post read "We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTIA community in Ghana.”
Essien has now gone from being Ghanaians favourite to the "enemy" of the masses on social media following his tweet.
He has lost more than 500,000 followers after putting up that post and he has received his own share of insults from his followers too.
The perceived image of Michael Essien and his position on Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, and Transgender has got people talking from yesterday making him trend number on Twitter as at the time this story was being filed.
He has been trending alongside the #LGBTQ.
Many people seem disappointed with the position of Michael Essien on an issue that they say threatens values as Ghanaians and Africans.
GhanaWeb has compiled some tweets for you in the post below:
Am waiting for Michael Essien reply.... I vex ruff ???????? pic.twitter.com/p4GUzXoIkQ— kumasi bodamfo) (@DeDonKhalifa4) March 2, 2021
Michael Essien needs to watch this movie. Please retweet for him to see pic.twitter.com/bqZyz6agNh— kofi Yesu ???????? (@sika_nua) March 2, 2021
THE Michael Essien supports the gays y’all amd yes this is me at NINE posing for a pic with him you’re welcome ???? pic.twitter.com/Mgg02jQIR9— Queer Ghanaian Lives Matter (@AyoTsalithaba) March 2, 2021
Michael Essien delete en IG post too boys start dey blame Asamoah Gyan ????????????????????— Sergio? ???????? (@sergio_de_ennin) March 2, 2021
Drogba built a hospital in Cote D'ivoire, gave out his hospital for free screening
Drogba provided digital education for Africa.
Eto'o donated money for Cameroon in COVID time and scholarships.— Harriet Tubman ???????? Yaa Asantewaa ????????Nanny ???????? (@DarlingKof1) March 2, 2021
What Michael Essien could do in this time is LGBT ? Kwasiasem kwa #Ohia Mahama pic.twitter.com/LNzUcnjr04
I’m more concerned about the “we” Michael Essien used in his post— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) March 2, 2021
Michael Essien will never forget this day ????... now every mishap in Ghana will be blamed on him... he has inherited that from Asamoah Gyan now ????— DON SARKCESS BIG BROTHER (@princedavid_gh) March 2, 2021
If Asamoah Gyan had score that penalty anka Michael Essien won't support LGBTQI— SHIZZY AYO (@shizzyayo1) March 2, 2021
Short story:
Michael Essien thought his squatting and kneeling style could guarantee him easy penetration so he's supporting the gays???????????????? pic.twitter.com/JvfEo9dKri— ???? BASHEL???? (@yawbashel) March 2, 2021
Wait oo Michael Essien went to St. Augustine's right? Augustine too be boys school.. are you thinking what I'm thinking or make I go further?— Ginger ???????????????????????? (@franswagga) March 2, 2021
I now understand why Michael Essien played alot of games under Mourinho cos he had no ass left to sit on the bench.— Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii) March 2, 2021
Michael Essien is a perfect fit for Sister Derby. Egyimifuor mmienu. ???? Someone tell him before we start agebda, we have Receipts so there was no need deleting.— ABOA BANKU ??????????? (@AboaBanku) March 2, 2021
Michael Essien delete en post but agenda boys get receipt ????????????— Sergio? ???????? (@sergio_de_ennin) March 2, 2021
