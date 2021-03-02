Why Michael Essien, LGBTQ+ are trending on social media

Ghana legend Michael Essien

For weeks now, the top trends on Ghana's social media have been about Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) group in Ghana.

It first started when the LGBTQ+ group in Ghana opened an administrative office in Tesano, a suburb of Accra.



Though the group has received some supports from some citizens, the majority of Ghanaians on social media have spoken against the act propelling the President to talk against same-sex marriage.



Ghanaians on social media particularly microblogging site Twitter have often been hostile to people who have come out to support the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.



Topping the trends today is Ghana and Chelsea legend, Michael Essien.



The former Black Stars midfielder on Monday, March 1, 2020, publicly declared his supports for the LGBTQ+ community.



His post read "We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTIA community in Ghana.”

Essien has now gone from being Ghanaians favourite to the "enemy" of the masses on social media following his tweet.



He has lost more than 500,000 followers after putting up that post and he has received his own share of insults from his followers too.



The perceived image of Michael Essien and his position on Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, and Transgender has got people talking from yesterday making him trend number on Twitter as at the time this story was being filed.



He has been trending alongside the #LGBTQ.



Many people seem disappointed with the position of Michael Essien on an issue that they say threatens values as Ghanaians and Africans.



GhanaWeb has compiled some tweets for you in the post below: