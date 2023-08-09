Why Mohammed Kudus' move to Ajax is on hold

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed's potential deal to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion has been stalled due to a release clause, reports from Dutch media claim.

Kudus reportedly is demanding the inclusion of a release clause in the deal but Brighton have refused to honour the player's wish.



The club's refusal to include a release clause has dragged a personal terms discussion as the transfer seems unlikely at the moment.



In a previous report, Dutch journalist Tim van Duijn reported that Ajax have given the player 48 hours to find an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion.



Brighton have already reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Kudus for a transfer fee of 40 million euros.

Ajax and Brighton currently await the player's go-ahead to process and finalise the deal.



According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs reached an agreement in July and now it is up to the player to make the decision.



Mohammed Kudus had been on the radar of some top clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund but none have presented a formal bid to Ajax.



The Ghanaian still has two years left on his contract after signing five-year deal with Ajax in 2020 after his transfer from Nordsjaelland.