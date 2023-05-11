1
Why Mohammed Polo is planning to sell his properties in Togo

Former Ghanaian international, Mohammed Polo

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international, Mohammed Polo has added his voice to the recent questions raised by some ex-footballers who claim to have been neglected.

The Chief of Odumse-Dodowa, Nene Fiesu Gblie III, last week gifted the Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars legend with a 13.17-acre land for the construction of an academy in the community.

According to Polo, the land will be used to construct two astro turfs, four-story hostels with 40 rooms, a reception as well as a hostel manager’s office and washrooms.

 Speaking to GTV Sports, the legendary player, nicknamed ‘Dribbling Magician’ said he plans to sell his property in Lome, Togo, to raise funds to ensure his dream of translating his football philosophy to talented Ghanaian youngsters is not left to die.

 “I once sold my family house to rehabilitate the Ajax Park in Legon and in the end, I was prevented from using the facility if I don’t pay the facility user fee. Now, I’ve got a property in Lome that I will put on sale to start the project,” he said.

 Notable among talents Polo has nurtured to become top stars is former Kotoko top scorer Eric Bekoe.

