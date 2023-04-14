4
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media

A Photo Of Achraf Hakimi And His Mother A photo of Achraf Hakimi and his mother

Fri, 14 Apr 2023

Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi has been trending on various social media platforms with issues regarding his divorce case with his wife Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane known in the entertainment industry as Hiba Abouk.

The divorce case of the PSG defender and his wife has been in the public domain since the Paris Saint Germain star was accused of rape by a 24-year-old lady in France.

According to multiple reports, Hiba Abouk filed for divorce and demanded half of Achraf Hakimi's properties in March 2023.

However, according to unconfirmed reports on social media, Hiba Abouk was informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.

This means that Hakimi has no money, property, cars, houses, or jewelry, and even the utensils he has in his house are not in his name.

Social media users have heavily praised the former Real Madrid defender because they believe that if not for his smartness, he would have lost half of his properties.

Many also said that Achraf Hakimi's unorthodox style will become the blueprint for men who seek to evade such situations during divorce proceedings.

Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
