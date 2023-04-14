Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media

A photo of Achraf Hakimi and his mother

Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi has been trending on various social media platforms with issues regarding his divorce case with his wife Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane known in the entertainment industry as Hiba Abouk.

The divorce case of the PSG defender and his wife has been in the public domain since the Paris Saint Germain star was accused of rape by a 24-year-old lady in France.



According to multiple reports, Hiba Abouk filed for divorce and demanded half of Achraf Hakimi's properties in March 2023.



However, according to unconfirmed reports on social media, Hiba Abouk was informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.



This means that Hakimi has no money, property, cars, houses, or jewelry, and even the utensils he has in his house are not in his name.



Social media users have heavily praised the former Real Madrid defender because they believe that if not for his smartness, he would have lost half of his properties.



Many also said that Achraf Hakimi's unorthodox style will become the blueprint for men who seek to evade such situations during divorce proceedings.



Below are some of the reactions:

Achraf Hakimi and his mom saw the future, another win for mummy’s boys. pic.twitter.com/U2g3hR24i7 — Shola ???? (@itsSh0la) April 14, 2023

Achraf Hakimi and Ronaldo are both Mama’s boys



Now everyone will understand why Ronaldo hasn’t married Georgina after 4 kids with her ????



You slack you lose your properties, smart men ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ulp0HI2DTs — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) April 14, 2023

Hakimi was smart to put all his properties in his mother’s name..So instead of sharing his wealth, they will now share hers because Hakimi has none. ???? mummy’s boy stays winning! — OBAMA???????????????? (@1Obama_) April 14, 2023

Hakimi when his wife filed for divorce



(Smiles assetlessly) pic.twitter.com/AiBbC9ZhLH — JEFF TYMER ???????????????????????????????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) April 14, 2023

Nah I want to be like Achraf Hakimi when I grow up. Man cheated, got caught, wife filed for a divorce and some way some how she ends up getting none of his assets. That’s a King, I stan. pic.twitter.com/qRWJymnyWP — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) April 14, 2023

When Solomon lived on earth his other name was Hakimi????????. Hakim means "the wise one" in arabic. pic.twitter.com/Jdr1AJZfGG — Kumasi Mayor???? (@HenryKnight_) April 14, 2023

If only eboue had this kinda sense . Much respect to Baby jet and hakimi . Somebody should tell partey to learn before it’s too late . pic.twitter.com/A7IesMHWi7 — Leo CULU ???????????????? ???? ???????????????? (@fawogyimiiko) April 14, 2023

Hakimi’s wife reactions after she realized Hakimi did her dirty???????? pic.twitter.com/puXOKvyQiu — DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) April 14, 2023

This Hakimi story



Is the lesson to every man that when you make it in life …



Always put your mother first then hoes later. Your mother will never betray you. — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) April 14, 2023

Hakimi just opened keys for guys whiles the likes of Hajia Bintu are opening keys for ladies..Win win for both genders!! — DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) April 14, 2023

Hakimi gets half of his wife’s assets now if the lady has more pic.twitter.com/R0ffYsbg3L — KWASI GAZY (@Kwasigazy) April 14, 2023

Hakimi's wife before and after filling for a divorce???????????? pic.twitter.com/8bZndFNpvf — CORROSIVE ???? (@yawdevil_) April 14, 2023

Hakimi deserves all the respect a real king can get cos the guy saved the men world — DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) April 14, 2023

Right now apart from Hakimi and Mr Eazi, I won’t take any relationship advice from anyone. — Dr Sneaker Nyame ???????????????? (@SneakerNyame_) April 14, 2023

Now, Achraf Hakimi will share his wife’s assets if she has more… a statue for Hakimi chale ???????? pic.twitter.com/7AJ0JEKOt8 — Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) (@kwaku_majesty_) April 14, 2023

Hakimi’s story is a proof that some women see marriage as an investment.. — OBAMA???????????????? (@1Obama_) April 14, 2023

If Achraf Hakimi’s wife has more assets than him now, does that mean Hakimi gets half of her money?



This is beautiful pic.twitter.com/SvV6i6h7m6 — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) April 14, 2023

"Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother's name a long time ago." https://t.co/46kFjG80gR pic.twitter.com/033taUNRr3 — ⁹⁹Txrret ????‍☠️ (@AbzSemtex) April 14, 2023

