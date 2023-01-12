0
Why Morocco pulled out of 2023 CHAN tournament

Morocco Chan FmQ2s2 WAAI7yHE.jfif Morocco won the previous edition of the tournament

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's group opponent, Morocco, have pulled out of the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) just a day before the start of the competition in Algeria.

Morocco, who are the defending champions of the competition, will not be taking part in the 2023 edition despite being drawn in the same group as the Black Galaxies of Ghana.

Morocco’s Football Federation had mentioned they were going to withdraw from their title defense until they are allowed a direct flight from Rabat.

According to reports, the Atlas Lions B team withdrew from the competition due to political tensions between Morocco and the host nation, Algeria.

The two North African giants have been at loggerheads since 1994, and the tension became more intense when they closed their airspace to each other in 2021.

This came after they initially closed their borders to each other in 1994.

Morocco’s decision to withdraw from the tournament is due to Algeria’s decision not to let the Moroccans fly their players directly from Rabat to Constantine.

The 2023 CHAN starts on Friday, January 13.

