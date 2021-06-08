Why Mubarak Wakaso is absent from Black Stars camp

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso failed to join the team to Morocco for an international friendly game on Tuesday, June 8, due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the GFA, Wakaso would be required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine upon his return from Accra – hence the decision to leave him out of the squad for now.



The GFA added that, goalkeeper Richard Ofori was also left out of the squad due to a groin injury he sustained during his club’s Orlando Pirates CAF Confederation Cup game against ES Setif in March this year.

The goalkeeper is now recovering from the setback.