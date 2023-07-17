Why Nana Yaw Amponsah didn't attend GFA Congress in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko recently appointed new representatives to participate in the Ghana Football Association’s 29th Ordinary Congress which was held at the Great Hall in KNUST.

Many had expected the club’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah to represent Kotoko at the Congress but the club elected different people to represent them.



The club chose Henry Ohene Brenya the team manager and Richard Akoto the IT manager to represent the club at the congress.



The decision came as a surprise to many as Nana Yaw Amponsah was expected to represent Kotoko at the Congress.



Explaining the rational behind why Nana Yaw Amponsah absence at Congress, Listowel Mensah who is a close ally of the now-former Kotoko CEO stated that the decision to dissolve the Kotoko board and Nana Yaw Amponsah-led administration team led to the absence.



Speaking on Angel TV, he said, “Growing up we didn’t know Manhyia to take decisions like these. Recently when Dr. Kyei left there was a communique that came. You appointed people to manage the club so after their mandate ended you were supposed to request for a report from them.

“So it is the report that will inform your decision to dissolve or extend their mandate, but here is the case people had to read and hear the news in the media. After all these you want a report from them. Which authority will the person have to put up a report when he has been sacked by Kotoko?



“Such a crucial congress and you elected an IT person and Team Manager to represent the club? The person who took the decision should have exercised his discretion,” Listowel stated.



With the dissolution of the Management board and the Amponsah-led administration, Kotoko is expected to outline a new directive ahead of the start of the new season.







