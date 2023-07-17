Why Ohemaa Woyeje would have loved to marry Sulley Muntari

Muntari is married to Menaye Donkor

Ace Ghanaian disc jockey and media personality, Harey Adjoa Owusu Kusi, known widely as Ohemaa Woyeje has expressed deep admiration for Ghanaian football legend, Sulley Ali Muntari.

Ohemaa Woyeje is a big fan of the personality of Sulley Muntari who has a reputation for being candid and honest.



In an Angel FM interview, the award-winning DJ said that given the options, he would have loved to walk the aisle and embark on a lifelong journey with the former AC Milan midfielder.



Ohemaa Woyeje says she gravitates toward people with zero tolerance for nonsensical stuff and is candid about their feelings.



“Sulley Muntari is the player I would have loved to marry. I admire his quick temperament. He is a no-nonsense man and such persons are real. Hypocrite people are dangerous so I love people who are real and Sulley Muntari is real,” she said.



38-year-old Sulley Muntari is married to a model and philanthropist, Menaye Donkor. The union between the two has produced two children with the boy believed to be a fan of Hearts of Oak.

Though Muntari prefers to keep his marriage life private, he has never shied away from praising his wife and children whenever he is confronted with a question in that regard.



In 2020, Muntari, during a social media interaction was quizzed about his wife and he was full of praise for her.



Muntari said, “My wife – she’s my manager, she’s my, she’s my coach, she’s my everything, she’s my everything.”



Muntari is a Ghanaian football legend who played in three World Cup editions – 2006, 2010, and 2014.



In a national team career that saw him play 84 teams for the Black Stars, Muntari scored twenty goals.

At club level, Muntari won the Champions League with Inter Milan and played for the likes of Portsmouth, Udinese, AC Milan, and Lecce among others.



The last club he played for was Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak.







KPE