Why Otto Addo, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, and Mubarak Wakaso are trending

Otto Addo, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, And Mubarak Wakaso

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amid an anxious wait for the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, sports journalists and people closer to the players have given hints on what to be expected on Friday, November 14, 2022.

As of the close of day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it was widely reported that certain players have been added to the final 26-man squad while others that many believe deserve to be in Qatar have been dropped.

While Ghanaians were deliberating on these reports, a member of Jeffrey Schlupp's management team, Calvin Riches, gave a hint of his player being dropped when he used unprintable words to insult the GFA.

The Snapchat post of Calvin Riches became a reference point as coach Otto Addo became a subject of discussion on Twitter.

From those critiquing his choices and those commiserating with him on the daunting task, Otto Addo will name 26 players out of his initial 55 to represent Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.

While the conversation was ongoing, Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso were also mentioned as players who are being favoured and will always be part of the Black Stars squad regardless of their performance over the years.

Also former GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, made a post on Twitter insinuating that Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been named in the final squad.

There were also reports that Felix Afena-Gyan and the in-form Joseph Paintsil who is the highest-scoring Ghanaians winger in the 55-man provisional squad have been dropped from the final list.

