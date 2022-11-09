0
Why Otto Addo is trending amid anxious wait for final Black Stars squad

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amid an anxious wait for the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, sports journalists have been dropping hints of players who have reportedly been omitted.

As of the close of day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it was widely reported that Cremonese's Felix Afena-Gyan and Anderlecht's Abdul Majeed Ashimeru as well as Joseph Paintsil were among the players omitted from Otto Addo's team.

Whilst names of different players continue to be bandied around social media as to who has been called and who has received a call that they won't be called, the name of the main man tasked with releasing the list has dominated the trends.

Otto Addo, the former Black Stars defender turned coach is on the lips or is it on the keypads of many social media users.

From those critiquing his choices and those commiserating with him on the daunting task, he has of naming 26 players out of his initial 55 to represent the dreams of Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.

In the case of the exclusion of Crystal Palace star, Jeffrey Schlupp, it was 'confirmed' via a critical post on Snapchat not by the player himself but by his agent.

According to screenshots from Sir Calvin Riches' account, he was taking an abusive swipe at Ghana and the Ghana Football Association, ostensibly for not calling up his player.

“Shit country I hope you guys get knocked out fuck Ghana,” one post read. “Fuck the GFA. Ghanaians are disgraceful. Don’t ever call my phone ever again a bunch of people imbecile from the president all the way to the coach. Fuck you,” another post read.

Ghana's final squad awaited

FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release final squads.

However, 3 countries- Japan, Costa Rica, and Brazil have already named their final squads for the tournament due to start on November 20.

The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
