Why Otto Addo was reappointed as Black Stars coach - Search committe member explains

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo

Kojo Addae Mensah, a member of the Black Stars coach search committee has given reasons they settled on Otto Addo at the expense of the coaches, who applied for the job.

The former Ghana international is back for a second spell with the national team after being handed a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.



Otto Addo replaces Chris Hughton, who was shown the exit door following an unimpressive performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



He will be assisted by German coach Joseph Laumann, former Ghana defender John Paintsil, and Fatawu Dauda.



Speaking to Luv FM, Kojo Addae Mensah disclosed the committee received over 100 applications but asserted Otto Addo impressed them the most, hence his appointment.

"Yes indeed there were over a hundred applications but Otto Addo really impressed me. I must admit that he proved to me that he knew what he was about, he knew the team, and he told us what he would have done differently in hindsight," he said.



"He knows the players, he knows their psyche, the GFA has written their DNA and he knows about it and he is really impressed I must confess. But he was not the only one who impressed, there were quite a number of people who were also quite impressive but bottom line Otto was very impressive."



The new Black Stars backroom staff will lead the team later this week for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakech, Morocco.



Ghana will take on the Super Eagles on March 22 before facing the Cranes of Uganda on March 26 in Morocco.