Why PAC ordered the arrest of Northern Regional NSA Director

PAC Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi on Monday, February 5, 2024, ordered the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for allegedly squandering GH¢160,000 of the Authority's internally generated funds.

The Northern Regional NSA boss is alleged to have squandered the funds which were meant to be transferred into the designated Consolidated Fund Transit account of the Authority.



However, the Northern Regional NSA boss failed to transfer the funds which is a violation of the Public Financial Management Regulations of 2019.



The Northern Regional NSA boss who was invited to appear before the Public Accounts Committee did not attend the meeting held in Accra. This angered the PAC and worsened his case.



As a result of his failure to appear before the committee to account for the funds, James Klutse Avedzi, directed the police to arrest the Northern Regional Director of the sports authority.



The chairman said, “That office is rotten, I mean the authority. Minister, we are directing that the regional director and accountant of the region should be picked up immediately by the police.

“You were invited to appear before Parliament and you refused to attend. Knowing very well that you have squandered over GH¢160,000 and you think that we will leave you to go scot-free. Minister get that communicated,” he added.



The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif in response said, “Mr Chairman action will be taken and I will communicate that soon.”



The GH¢160,000 misappropriated funds were generated from a sponsorship from Multichoice Group who paid the monies to advertise on the Aliu Mahama Stadium wall.



The company paid a similar amount of money for the advertisement of the Accra Sports Stadium and the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium walls.



JNA/DO