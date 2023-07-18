0
Why Ronaldo and Messi are leading the trends on social media

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A recent interview by Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has catapulted him and his perceived rival Lionel Andres Messi to the top trends on social media.

The two footballing greats are competing for the top spot on social media platform, Twitter after Ronaldo made comments that many believe to be a dig at Messi.

In an interview published in the late hours of Monday, July 17, 2023, Ronaldo stated that the Saudi league is ahead of America’s Major League Soccer.

In the said interview, Ronaldo credits himself for being the major factor behind the sudden interest in the Saudi Arabian league by footballers which has seen some of the game’s biggest stars dump European football for the middle east.

"My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It’s a fact. When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead and then after I signed… it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes he generates higher interest”.

"Saudi league is better than MLS. I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league... and now all the players are coming here”, he said.

His statement, as expected has generated heated arguments on social media as many believe he was aiming a shade at Lionel Messi who has moved to MLS side Inter Miami.

Fans of the two footballers are bantering seriously on social media over the claim by Ronaldo.

Messi fans believe that Ronaldo’s statement is a sign of pettiness and unbefitting of his status.

Ronaldo’s fans also believe that he was right with the statement and that the Saudi League as it stands is ahead of the MLS.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr was defeated by 5-0 by Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly.

















