Why Saban Quaye was fired by Hearts of Oak - Report

Saban Quaye has reportedly been sacked by Hearts

Details are still emerging on why long-serving Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak Sylvester Nii Saban Quaye was fired by the club on Tuesday.

As things stand now the former African champions have dissolved their entire technical team following the Tuesday sacking of the former senior Ghana national team Team Manager.



He joins assistant coach Joseph Asare Bediako, goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu and head coach Kosta Papic who have all left in the club in the matter of a week.



Serbian Kosta Papic left the club citing reasons of interference from some members of the board of directors in squad selection as well as failure to meet his demand.



According to deep-seated sources at the capital club the former Chippa United coach’s resignation and departure from the West African nation was only communicated to the club by the team manager during a board meeting on Monday.



Sources claim that during the briefing at the meeting Quaye held nothing back as he reportedly mentioned the names of the two board members who interfered with the job of the coach leading to his departure.

The two board members didn’t take the accusation kindly and influenced the sacking of the team manager from his role.



Quaye has an over a decade experience at Hearts of Oak and is regarded by manager as one of the best Team Managers in Ghanaian local football.



In the interim Hearts have named Samuel Nii Noi as the stop-gap coach pending the appointment of a new head coach.



Nii Noi is a youth development coach who is in charge of Hearts of Oak’s U15 side known as the Royal Oaks.