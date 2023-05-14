0
Menu
Sports

Why Thomas Partey is trending after Arsenal's thumping defeat against Brighton

Thomas Partey 577678 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is trending on Twitter after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Some Arsenal fans have criticized the Ghanaian who was a shadow of himself when he was introduced in the 60th minute of the crunch game.

Partey started the game from the bench, which was the third time in a row since his last start in April against Man City.

Some Arsenal fans believe the former Atletico Madrid man did not give his best as he has been in recent games and thus he needs to be put up for sale in the summer.

For Brighton, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan did the damage as they recorded their second victory at the Emirates this season.

Following Arsenal's defeat, Manchester City are now a win away from being crowned the champions for the third time in a row.

Below are some reactions to Partey's performance























EE/MA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: