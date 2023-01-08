8
Why Thomas Partey is trending after a poll

Sun, 8 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has had his name on the trend list on Ghana's Twitter.

Partey's name popped up in the list after the official handle of Goal.com made a post about the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

Goal posted a collage picture of Casemiro, Rodri, and Fabinho with the caption "Who's the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League?"

The post has had many reactions from Arsenal fans and others who believe Thomas Partey is not getting the recognition he deserves.

Partey is in top form for Arsenal, playing an integral role in the team's outstanding performance this season.

Arsenal are yet to lose a game in the Premier League with Thomas Partey on the field.

The Gunners lead the table with 44 points after 17 matches, 5 points above reigning champions Manchester City.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
