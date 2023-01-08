Why Thomas Partey is trending after a poll

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has had his name on the trend list on Ghana's Twitter.

Partey's name popped up in the list after the official handle of Goal.com made a post about the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.



Goal posted a collage picture of Casemiro, Rodri, and Fabinho with the caption "Who's the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League?"



The post has had many reactions from Arsenal fans and others who believe Thomas Partey is not getting the recognition he deserves.



Partey is in top form for Arsenal, playing an integral role in the team's outstanding performance this season.



Arsenal are yet to lose a game in the Premier League with Thomas Partey on the field.

The Gunners lead the table with 44 points after 17 matches, 5 points above reigning champions Manchester City.



Fabinho in the graphic over Partey this season is CRAZY https://t.co/TszOhKgeWK — sammy (@afcsammyy) January 8, 2023

I support Chelsea, Thomas Partey is clear of these 3 combined. https://t.co/7yqGy3FaIS — Roger Milla ???? ???????? (@DukeDavidEffiom) January 8, 2023

The disrespect for this guy....???? pic.twitter.com/JMhSHIzpEx — Dagim Solomon (@Dagim965) January 7, 2023

Arsenal's defensive midfielder (Partey) is a standout but sports blogs aren't giving him due credit, it's upsetting; His impact on games is undeniable. He & Man City's Rodri are the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League right now. Casemiro comes third on the list. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) January 7, 2023

Head and shoulders above pic.twitter.com/4PmOm4LU6c — Fridge Mechanic (@judgement7903) January 7, 2023

You don’t see Thomas Partey topping the league Ode! ???????? — DaN¡€\ IF€¥ (@daniel_ifey) January 7, 2023

Thomas Parte holding the midfield on top of the league is not even here and Fabinho is ????????????????.. — Bee ???? (@njuki) January 7, 2023

