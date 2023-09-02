Why Thomas Partey was dropped from Ghana’s squad to face C.A.R in AFCON Qualifier

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey has been left out of Ghana’s squad to face the Central African Republic in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

The 30-year-old midfielder who has been instrumental in the new campaign in the Premier League for Arsenal was expected to be part of Ghana’s squad for the final match in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.



However, Thomas Partey picked up an injury during a training session with Arsenal and as a result has been sidelined from Ghana’s match.



The injury will see Thomas Partey miss Arsenal’s crucial match against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, September 3, 2023.



Partey is expected to be out of action for the next three months which would also see him miss matches in the UEFA Champions League.



In his absence, however, Ghana’s coach Chris Hughton has named seven midfielders for the match which will be played at Kumasi.

The Black Stars will play the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023.







JNA/AW

