Why Tyson Fury's father named him after Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson

Have you ever wondered if British boxer Tyson Fury and American legendary boxer Mike Tyson are somehow related?

Well, the truth is that these two boxers do not share family ties but are only connected through their shared profession, which is boxing.



Tyson Fury was named after Mike Tyson because his father, John Fury, was a huge fan of the legendary American boxer.



John Fury was deeply impressed by Mike Tyson's aggressive fighting style, and this admiration led him to choose this name for his son.



Tyson Fury was born under challenging circumstances. He was born three months prematurely and weighed just 1 pound (450 g). Doctors gave him very little chance of survival.



John Fury had experienced the heartbreaking loss of two daughters who were born prematurely in a similar manner.

Miraculously, Tyson Fury defied the odds and managed to survive.



So, after his son's remarkable escape from death, John Fury, a devoted fan of the heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, decided to name his son after the legendary fighter because he saw his son as a true fighter who had conquered the challenges of his premature birth.



In an interview with the Guardian, John Fury explained, "The doctors told me there was not much chance of him living. I had lost two daughters in the same way who had been born prematurely." He chose the name "Tyson" for his son because Fury believed that his child was "a fighter" who had triumphed over the difficulties of being born prematurely.



Years after his birth, Tyson Fury is not only living but also following in the footsteps of the man he was named after.



He is now the undisputed heavyweight champion, just like Mike Tyson, who has since retired.

Currently, Tyson Fury holds the title of WBC heavyweight champion of the world and is one of the most prominent and successful boxers globally.



