Why Yaw Dabo showed up Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Yaw Dabo’s popularity and appeal have witnessed a dramatic rise following his interview with Spanish news outlet, Marca.

The owner and bankroller of Dabo Academy captured the attention of European soccer lovers, particularly Real Madrid with his succinct and expert views on their match against Manchester City on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



Dabo’s surprise appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu was one of many instances in recent weeks where the ace actor has been spotted at famous football grounds.



Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network however explains that the initial plan for Yaw Dabo was to tour and establish network with figures at Spanish club, Osasuna.



Per the narrative of Sports Obama, as he is fondly called, Dabo decided to watch the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final encounter between Madrid and City because of his disdain for City.



He narrates that as a Manchester United fan, Dabo dislikes everything about Manchester City hence the decision to show up at the Bernabeu and support Madrid against City.

“He told me that the main reason he went there was to support Real Madrid. He is a staunch Manchester United supporter so he hates Manchester City. He’s a long-time United fan so if City happen to play a game at a location closer to him, he’d go and support their opponents,” he said on Angel TV.



Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.



Brazilian forward Vinicius Jnr shot Madrid in the lead with a thunderous finish in the first half but Kevin De Bruyne restored parity with a sumptuous low drive in the second half.







KPE