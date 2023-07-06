Why are you silent on Alhaji Grusah's allegations? - Dan Kwaku Yeboah tackles Kurt Okraku

Alhaji Gruzah (left) and Kurt Okraku

Head of sports at Despite Media Group, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has questioned the silence of the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku on reports of corrupt allegations labelled against him.

According to the astute broadcaster, the allegations by the bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah to the effect that Kurt Okraku made promises to him with respect to King Faisal's legal battle with Tamale United is of grave importance to Ghana football and must be treated with utmost recognition.



He said that “New Edubiase Football Club sent a letter to the FA with regards to the allegations by Alhaji Gruzah because such remarks destroy the FA brand and also raised issues pertaining to the upcoming GFA general election, but the reply from the FA was one-sided which was focused on only the election but never tackled the allegations”.



Dan added “If the FA was bold enough to ask Albert Commey to apologize for his comments made, why have they turned ears to that of Alhaji Gruzah”? he quizzed.



Making further allegations on the show, Dan described Kurt’s administration as arrogant, “They released a communique to the media that should any individual or media outlet tarnish the image of the FA, they would be summoned before the Ethics Committee to respond to questions, citing examples to comments made by Asante Kotoko fan, Seth Nii Noi Darko, owner of New Edubiase Football Club Abdul Salim Yakubu and popular football administrator Albert Commey among others”, he said.



According to Alhaji Gruzah, the current FA led by Kurt Okraku should resign from his role together with General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

“What has he [Kurt] done for Ghana football? I want to tell Kurt Okraku, he should resign from the GFA, and his General Secretary too”, Alhaji said.



“He called me to his office and told me, I have no case but he wants to help me. You can call him and ask him. I was with him at his office together with Mohammed Jiji. This corrupt GFA under [Kurt Okraku]? Running family association, we know everything he is doing,” Alhaji fumed.



He added that “I dare the Ethics Committee to invite me to answer questions per my allegations against the FA and I’m ready to reveal hidden secrets at the FA”, as quoted by Dan Kweku Yeboah.



LSN/KPE